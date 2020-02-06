Acer’s Predator Triton 500 packs an RTX 2080 for $1,800, more from $499

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,799.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of $2,500, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a 6-core Intel i7 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card, this laptop is built to game. However, it’ll also power through multimedia projects like video or photo editing with little effort, meaning it’s a perfect creator’s machine as well. The display is a 144Hz G-SYNC panel which is great for high framerate gameplay. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Head below for more great deals.

Other computers on sale:

Now, with your savings, might we recommend grabbing a few essentials? This laptop bag from Lenovo is under $20 Prime shipped and will make carrying your new machine super simple. It has room for most modern laptops, including everything listed here today as well as Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Also, don’t forget to check out our roundup of gaming peripherals from earlier. You’ll find multiple keyboards and gaming mice on sale from $30 shipped, so be sure to give it a look.

Acer Predator Triton 500 features:

8th Generation Intel Core i7 8750H 6 Core Processor (Upto 4.1GHz) with Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 overclock Graphics with Max Q design and 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 DRAM. Network (RJ-45) is present

15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) LED backlit IPS 144Hz refresh rate display with NVIDIA G SYNC technology

16 GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!