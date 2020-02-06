Razer’s Huntsman Chroma Keyboard upgrades your gaming setup for $90 (Save $60)

Amazon offers the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Usually selling for $150, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 40%, marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Centered around Razer’s Purple switches, you’ll be able to take advantage of the company’s Optical beam-based actuation. A matte, aluminum top plate offers a premium look and feel, plus there’s full programmable macro support for customizing things to your liking. One of the hallmark features here is of course Razer Chroma, which syncs with a variety of other accessories for a unique multicolor experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 975 customers.

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended mousepad at $13 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside the Razer Huntsman. Plus, for more ways to expand your Chroma setup, check out our hands-on reviews with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and other Razer accessories.

We’re also still tracking a notable discount on Razer’s Basilisk Mouse, which sports a similar Chroma-enabled design to the lead deal. It’s currently marked down to $40, saving you 42% from the going rate.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard features:

Put intuitive gaming controls at your fingertips with this Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard. Razer purple mechanical switches deliver responsive operation, so every stroke of the keys results in action on your screen. An integrated palm rest keeps your hands comfortable as you play, while the adjustable tilt feature offers extra customization options. This Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems for added convenience.

