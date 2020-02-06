Add Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders Cabinet to your game room for $150 (Save 25%)

Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Space Invaders Arcade Cabinet for $149.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $299, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $200 or so. Today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous December mention for the all-time low. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and relive the glory of the 80s. It brings vintage vibes into a 4-foot tall machine alongside a 17-inch color screen. The cabinet itself comes coated in plenty of eye-catching graphics and is a unique piece to complete your game room. On top of the titular Space Invaders, there’s also a color version of the classic game. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional details.

A perfect way to complete your game room would be to bring home Arcade 1Up’s Galaga-themed stool. It’s made to pair with the brand’s lineup of scale cabinets and will only run you $80 at Amazon. Or if the four-foot size isn’t authentic enough, grab the Arcade1Up Riser for $45. This accessory elevates the arcade cabinet by an extra foot, offering a more comfortable experience for older gamers.

From internet-enabled NBA Jam machines to Star Wars pinball and more, Arcade1Up has plenty of new releases on the way due out later this year. For the full scoop on what to expect from the retro gaming company, check out our recent coverage right here.

Arcade1Up Space Invaders Cabinet features:

Jump back to the 80’s, grab the joystick and prepare your lasers with Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders arcade cabinet. Dodge the aliens’ fire and counter with strategic shooting. Boasting authentic gameplay and artwork, these cabinets are the first-ever consumer models. Modern technology has allowed for them to be designed for mobility and affordability without sacrificing size and quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!