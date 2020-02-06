Defense Brand just introduced its Titan Portable Power Station, with 224Wh of power, the ability to be recharged over USB-C or solar, and even 200W AC output. The aluminum build and active cooling system makes this a must-have when camping or doing outdoor activities. Plus, the USB-C port can output up to 60W of power (and bring in the same to recharge), meaning it works well with Apple’s latest machines. Keep reading to learn more.

60W USB-C Power Delivery headlines the Defense Titan Portable Power Station

The Defense Titan portable power station has many great features, but the headlining ability is its 60W USB-C Power Delivery output and input. While Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro ships with a 100W USB-C adapter, it can utilize a 60W plug just fine. While it won’t charge at record speed, this battery will easily keep your MacBook powered for hours when on-the-go.

This portable power station also supports being recharged through USB-C, which means you can top off its charge at up to 60W. This is great as you can bring a single power adapter and charge the Defense Titan and your USB-C-enabled device, making things super simple when traveling.

A 200W AC outlet powers just about everything

Now, if you have a device that doesn’t take USB-C Power Delivery input, that’s where the 200W 120V AC outlet comes into play. It can be used to power a plethora of devices, including small household appliances, computers that aren’t USB-C (or computers that require more than 60W), projectors, and more. No matter what you have, this 120V/200W AC port will power it up.

Three 2.4A USB ports charge the rest

For those who don’t have USB-C and want to avoid taking up the AC plug to charge your devices, there are three 2.4A USB-A ports on the Defense Titan. These are perfect for charging your Apple Watch, AirPods, or even iPad and Apple Pencil. No matter what device you have, if it has a USB cable, the Defense Titan portable power station can charge it.

A built-in DC plug and solar charging port round it out

Are the 60W USB-C, three 2.4A USB-A, and 200W 120V AC outlets not enough for you? Well, Defense Titan also has a 12V DC hookup to plug in devices that normally are used in a vehicle. This can come in handy if you need to power a GPS or just want to charge yet another device through an adapter. Plus, there’s even the ability to use a solar panel to recharge the Defense Titan portable power station itself, which can happen in between 4-5 hours depending on how powerful the solar panel is.

Pricing and availability for the Defense Titan Portable Power Station

You can purchase the Defense Titan portable power station now direct and from Amazon for $299.99 shipped.

