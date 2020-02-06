Pad & Quill, makers of some of the most gorgeous Apple gear accessories out there, is introducing its new Lowry Leather Apple Watch Band today. Inspired by the Lowry bridge in Minneapolis — which resides a few blocks from Pad & Quill headquarters — the new Watch band is designed to help get you where you need to be on a daily basis. Featuring P&Q’s usual approach to premium materials and handcrafted goods, the new Lowry Edition band is now up for pre-order with a big-time launch discount. Jump below the fold for more details.

Last we heard from the folks at Pad & Quill it was introducing its new walnut wood iPhone 11 Pro cases, just ahead of its wide-ranging, sitewide Valentine’s Day sale. While just about everything is still live in the holiday sales event, it’s time to turn our attention to the new Lowry Leather Apple Watch Band.

Lowry Leather Apple Watch Band

Sourced from American hides before being transformed into “amazingly soft” full-grain leather, the new Apple Watch band features Pad & Quill’s usual focus on locally sourced, premium building materials. The company says it might feel mildly rigid at first, but will soften right up within weeks — a usual trait of high-quality leathers.

We love celebrating the home town through our products. The Lowry Edition Band for Apple Watch is one of those examples. The strap is named after the Lowry bridge which is just a few blocks from our office in northeast Minneapolis. Like this newly renovated bridge that provides a daily route between the cities, the Lowry Leather band is designed for the perfect daily carry. When we say perfect, we mean if you enjoy wearing gorgeous leather with stylish trim and details.

Along with its ultra-strong UV resistant stitching (“used in parachutes, sails, and more”), the interior of the band itself features an even softer pigskin lining “that conforms beautifully to your wrist” and features a discreet signature from the artisan that crafted your band. Other touches include your choice of leather color, matte black or polished nickel hardware and compatibility with all 42 & 44mm Apple Watches.

Pricing and Availability

The new Pad & Quill Lowry Leather Apple Watch Band carries a $79.95 regular price, but it is currently marked down to $69.95 as part of the launch and recent holiday sales. However, that also means you can apply code Valentine at checkout to knock the total down to $59.46 shipped. That’s more than 25% off and a perfect time to outfit your Apple Watch with a gorgeous Pad & Quill band.

