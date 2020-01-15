Pad & Quill debuts walnut iPhone 11 Pro cases, launch pricing from $34 or less

- Jan. 15th 2020 4:56 pm ET

Pad & Quill is debuting a pair of new wooden iPhone cases today. Specifically designed for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pad & Quill is pulling out the hand-polished walnut to construct its latest iPhone covers. Regularly starting from $40, we have some very notable early discounts and promotions to apply down below the fold so you won’t have to pay full price either. Hit the jump for more. 

New wooden iPhone cases from Pad & Quill

The first of today’s new wooden iPhone cases is the Woodline Slim. Described as “the World’s Most Beautiful Wood Case for iPhone 11 Pro,” it features a real American walnut build and DuPont Kevlar Aramid fibers reinforcement. The attractive wood case is designed to be as protective as it is pretty and ensures wireless charging compatibility as well as access to all your device’s ports. It is less than a millimeter thin (0.9 millimeters), according to Pad & Quill. 

The Woodline iPhone 11 Pro Max case is something so unique, so unlike any other case out there, that you have to have it in your hand to believe it. A real walnut hardwood slim case that surrounds the back and sides of your iPhone in a compelling natural style.

The Aspen with drop protection

Next, we have the Aspen iPhone 11 Pro Walnut Wood Cases. This slim wood case features a 1mm protective edging to make sure your screen doesn’t get dinged up when you place it on a flat surface. Once again P&Q is sourcing real America walnut that provides a slightly unique look to every case made. The company claims it will protect your expensive handset with 2-meter drop protection as well.

Both of today’s new wooden iPhone cases include a 30-day money back guarantee and a 1-year warranty. You’ll also find the usual and quite discrete signature of the artisan that crafted your case (“on the interior behind the iPhone after being hand-finished”). 

wooden iPhone cases from Pad & Quill

 Launch Deals and More:

The Aspen case carries a regular price of $39.95 while the new Woodline is listed at $49.95. But, you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock the totals down to $33.96 and $42.46 respectively. Shipping is free.

However, if you purchase one of the company’s Bella Fino Wallet Cases for iPhone at the same time as one of today’s new models, you will receive a full 25% off your order. Just don’t forget to apply the coupon code above as well which will stack with this promotion for total of up to 40% off.

Be sure to go check out the latest leather/linen 16-inch MacBook cases from Pad & Quill as well. For more device add-ons be sure to browse through our Smartphone Accessories roundup and deal guide right here. If it’s iPad covers you’re after, we have some great options on sale right now from just $5.

Pad & Quill

