TicWatch Pro 4G with GPS, HRM, more now starting from $218 (Reg. $300)

- Feb. 6th 2020 7:59 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mobvoi via Amazon is offering the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE Smartwatch for $219.99 shipped. Also on sale direct from Mobvoi for $218.27. Regularly $300, today’s offer is more than $30 below our previous mention, beats the lowest we have tracked on Amazon by about $5, and is the best we can find. This model is 4G/LTE-ready and provides up to 5-days of battery life (18-hours with cellular data in use), built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and fitness tracking functionality. Featuring a knurled stainless-steel bezel, a Corning Gorilla 3 anti-finger print glass, and IP68 waterproofing, it is designed to meet 810G US Military durability standards. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

But if the high-end specs and 4G capabilities are overkill for you, head over to our previous TicWatch roundup. There you’ll find various models including the Pro, C2, and S2 starting from $128 shipped. The more affordable options don’t offer up as rugged a design as the Pro models, but you can get a similar Wear OS experience nonetheless.

If it’s that Apple Watch if you have your eye on, worry not, Series 5 is at an all-time low right now. In fact, we just spotted some new models on sale at Amazon by as much as $250.

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE Smartwatch:

  • Upgraded Premium Design – Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning Gorilla 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.
  • Long Battery Life – Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.
  • Cellular Connectivity for Verizon Phone Plan Users – Instant calls and texts, cloud sync notifications, music streaming, remote smart home controls, emergency SOS auto-dial. Cusotmers can activate the 4G/LTE feature via My Verizon app and Verizon website.

