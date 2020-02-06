Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K delivers your favorite streaming services for $48

Today only, Woot offers the Xioami Mi Box S 4K Streaming Media Player for $47.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down from the original $70 price tag and current $64 going rate at Walmart. This isn’t your regular streamer, as Xiaomi Mi features full 4K and HDR support, along with an included remote with Google Assistant. Of course, you’ll find all of your favorite streaming services and more. Rated 4/5 stars. We reviewed the Xiaomi Mi Box S back in 2018 and called it an “incredible value at $59,” making today’s deal all the more noteworthy.

You can save a bit further with the latest Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player. It retails regularly at $29, making it one of the most affordable options out there. You’ll be able to enjoy access to all of your favorite services, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, The Roku Channel, HBO, Showtime and Google Play. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Xiaomi Mi Box S features:

Connect to a world of content and entertainment at home with Mi Box S. Running on the latest Android TV 8.1 is easy to use, supports voice controls and your favorite apps such as Netflix, VUDU, YouTube, SlingTV and more! Experience stunning 4K HDR visuals and DOLBY DTS for an immersive experience. Catch your favorite TV shows, play games, watch the news or listen to the radio. Mi Box also recommends videos based on your personal YouTube and Google Play preferences.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!