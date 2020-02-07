Buy an iPhone 7 for $50, get one FREE plus activation fees with this deal

Metro by T-Mobile is offering an iPhone 7 32GB for $49.99, with the option to add another for FREE. You’ll need to pay activation fees on both lines, which generally equates to $30 per. Adding a new line is required for the freebie as well. iPhone 7 originally sold for $650 although various promotions these days bring it below $200. It is perfect for those that don’t necessarily need the latest technology. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Best of all? You can expect to receive the latest iOS updates for a while. Full details of today’s deal can be found on this landing page.

Put your savings to work and grab a JETech clear iPhone 7 case. Also available in a Plus-size for the larger screen as well. You’ll be able to protect your device without adding too much bulk along the way. Plus, you can show off that beautiful black casing.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

