Rockford Fosgate is one of the best names in the industry when it comes to speakers and high-end audio. Well, the company has just updated its M1 and M2 series with Color Optic which brings 30 different color scrolling options or any fixed color from the wheel to dial in their party atmosphere.

Rockford Fosgate’s Color Optix RGB speakers are now available

Rockford Fosgate is updating its lineup of both its M2 and M1 speakers and subwoofers with RGB offerings. You’ll need the LED RGB controller to do this, but once purchased, your speakers will breathe new life into any party.

The Element Ready products were introduced last November, which included the M1 and M2 speakers and subwoofers. However, the Color Optic Controller and required cables are now shipping to authorized Rockford Fosgate retail locations.

The RF Connect app, which is how you interface with Color Optic, allows you to choose from 30 different color scrolling options if you want the party to be lively. However, there’s also the ability to choose any fixed color from a color wheel to dial in the speed and brightness of the LEDs. RF Connect is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Speakers for every occasion

Rockford Fosgate’s M2 series includes quite a few speakers and options to choose from. There’s both 6.5- and 8-inch coaxial speakers, a standalone, high-efficiency tweeter with 10-inch dual 2-oHm subwoofers. The M1 lineup includes 6-, 6.5- and 8-inch coaxial speakers along with 8-, 10-, and 12-inch subwoofers in dual 2-oHm and dual 4-oHm models.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s unique to see a speaker company like Rockford Fosgate get into the RGB game, especially with marine speakers. These aren’t designed to go in a show car or the like but are built for parties on your boat when having a great day on the lake.

Thankfully, Rockford Fosgate produced multiple sizes and varieties of speakers here, so there’s a model for every occasion. Whether you’re wanting a hard-hitting 12-inch subwoofer or something a little more mild, like a 6.5-inch coaxial 2-way speaker, they’ve got you covered with the new lineup.

Do keep in mind that, as of right now, these are only available from authorized Rockford Fosgate retail locations, so if you’re interested in having these installed, be sure to give your local dealer a call. However, you can also check out Crutchfield and search the model numbers for each speaker (located on Rockford Fosgate’s website here) to pick them up and install yourself.

