Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank $15, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront offers its 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UGFEB399 at checkout. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 25%, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 10000mAh internal battery, this portable charger can replenish your iPhone 11 three times over with some juice to spare. It sports an 18W USB-C port to quickly top off flagship smartphones and the like alongside a 2.4A USB slot of refueling other devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 130 customers.

The USB C power bank comes with USB C Power Delivery input and output, which can output 5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A,fast charge your PD devices, fast charge your iPhone Xs from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes.

Both of the USB C and USC A output of the charger can be compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 and 2.0, fast charge your Quick Charge devices. Charging your Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus fully in about 1.6 hours.Note: When the 2 ports are charging devices simultaneously, fast charge will be enabled automatically with a total Max.18W output

