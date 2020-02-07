Timbuk2’s waterproof Classic Messenger Bag is MacBook-ready at $58 (Reg. $76)

- Feb. 7th 2020 8:59 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Classic Large Messenger Bag in Dusk Blue for $57.60 shipped. Down from $76, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $3 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen. Comprised of a water-resistant material, this messenger bag has room for Apple’s entire stable of MacBooks. There’s plenty of storage space for chargers, cables, and other essential gear. Plus, a curved airmesh strap pad and distributed internal pockets to “balance the weight of your carry” are both said to amount to a more comfortable bag. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. That’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for under $20 at Amazon. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more. 

For those who may not adore the Timbuk2 bag’s style, we’re still tracking a discount on Under Armour’s Hustle Backpack at $32. This alternative has a sportier design, but can still tote around a MacBook and more.

Timbuk2 Classic Large Messenger Bag features:

30 years of messenger expertise bring you our Classic Messenger Bag. Designed in San Francisco with decades of user testing and consumer feedback in mind, our Classic Messenger features a new refined look, updated fit, and smarter organization. A low profile grab strap makes the messenger easier to grab and go and SR buckles are partially concealed behind the messenger flap for a more refined but just as secure closure.

