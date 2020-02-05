Easily haul a 16-inch MacBook with Under Armour’s Hustle Backpack: $32 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack for $31.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Thanks to UA Storm technology, this backpack is ready to protect valuable gear from rain and other soggy conditions. Whether you own a 16-inch MacBook Pro or a smaller-sized notebook, Under Armour’s backpack features a dedicated slot with plenty of room to stow it. Several internal compartments throughout make it simple to haul everything from water bottles to power adapters. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

A value-packed alternative worth considering is Lenovo’s Casual Backpack at $13. Bear in mind that for this price frills are kept to a minimum, as are its looks. That being said, it’s ready for a 16-inch MacBook Pro along with a bundle of accessories.

If you’re undetermined by any of the options above, don’t forget about the Targus’ MacBook backpacks we found a couple days back. Discounts are still live, allowing you to lock in $20+ in savings. Pricing starts at $40.50.

Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.

HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

