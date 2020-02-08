Amazon slashes 35% off Fossil’s Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch, now $99

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch for $99 shipped. That’s up to $56 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. With many of the popular smartwatches only lasting a day or two between charges, this hybrid solution is able to entirely eliminate the need to routinely power up. That’s because it uses a coin cell battery that lasts up to a full year before needing replaced. Despite its incredibly low power consumption, it’s still able to vibrate when smartphone notifications roll in. Owners are able to configure side buttons to control music, find a paired smartphone, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Achieve that Apple Watch look when opting for Amazfit’s Bip Smartwatch at $80. It’s $20 less and features a 1.28-inch display that previews notifications, allowing you to keep a smartphone pocketed in many situations. A 2.5-hour charge yields up to 30-day battery life.

Don’t forget that we just posted a wide-ranging list of Withings wearable deals priced from $56. Each discount is available on Amazon and no matter which option you choose, the Withings Health Mate app will let you sync activity, sleep data, and more to Apple Health.

Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

