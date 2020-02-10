Anker Valentine’s Day sale now live at Amazon: Save on chargers, audio, much more

- Feb. 10th 2020 9:45 am ET

0

Anker has now launched its annual Valentine’s Day sale over at Amazon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find all of our top picks down below, but be sure to check out Anker’s 60W Dual-port USB-C/A Wall Charger for $28.15. It typically sells for over $40 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low price. Notable features here include two ports sharing up to 60W of power and Anker’s GaN tech. You can power up a MacBook or iPad with 45W speeds out of the USB-C power, and 2.4A from the USB-A port. Its collapsible design makes it ideal for travel. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for the rest of Anker’s Valentine’s Day sale.

Other top picks include:

Anker 60W Dual-USB Wall Charger features:

  • Optimized for Gaming: A unique 180° design minimizes slack and keeps the cable out of your way, making it easier to play games while your phone is charging.
  • MFi Certified: MFi Certified for flawless compatibility with any Lightning device, including iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
  • Built to Last: Constructed with the latest Lightning connector to withstand being plugged and unplugged over 10, 000 times.

