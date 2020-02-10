Anker Valentine’s Day sale now live at Amazon: Save on chargers, audio, much more

Anker has now launched its annual Valentine’s Day sale over at Amazon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find all of our top picks down below, but be sure to check out Anker’s 60W Dual-port USB-C/A Wall Charger for $28.15. It typically sells for over $40 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low price. Notable features here include two ports sharing up to 60W of power and Anker’s GaN tech. You can power up a MacBook or iPad with 45W speeds out of the USB-C power, and 2.4A from the USB-A port. Its collapsible design makes it ideal for travel. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for the rest of Anker’s Valentine’s Day sale.
Other top picks include:
- Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds: $120 (Reg. $150)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Nebula Capsule II Projector: $460 (Reg. $580)
- Soundbuds Slim+ Wireless Earbuds: $23 (Reg. $30)
- w/ on-page coupon
- SmartCharge F0 Bluetooth Transmitter: $12 (Reg. $17)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Roav Viva Alexa Car Speaker + Charger: $15 (Reg. $30)
- w/ on-page coupon
- eufy Security Doorbell: $110 (Reg. $160)
- w/ code DBCODE99
- eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor: $116 (Reg. $150)
- w/ code BBMCODE6
- PowerCore 20100mAh Battery: $38 (Reg. $50)
- PowerCore 10000mAh Battery: $21 (Reg. $26)
- PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery: $80 (Reg. $100)
- 7.5W Qi Charging Stand: $22 (Reg. $30)
- 3-ft. Lightning Gaming Cable: $15 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code ANKERGAME
Anker 60W Dual-USB Wall Charger features:
- Optimized for Gaming: A unique 180° design minimizes slack and keeps the cable out of your way, making it easier to play games while your phone is charging.
- MFi Certified: MFi Certified for flawless compatibility with any Lightning device, including iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
- Built to Last: Constructed with the latest Lightning connector to withstand being plugged and unplugged over 10, 000 times.
