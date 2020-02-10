Give your Wi-Fi a stylish upgrade with ASUS’ 802.11ac router at $100 ($60 off)

Amazon offers the ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having dropped from $160, today’s offer saves you over 37%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Ditching the typical antenna-packed form that we often see with routers, ASUS has implemented a more aesthetically pleasing design here. But there’s more to Blue Cave than just good looks, as you’ll benefit from 2600Mb/s speeds, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and four simultaneous download channels. Over 710 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Update: Google is currently offering a certified refurbished 3-pay of its Google WiFi System for $179 shipped. Originally selling for $299, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date on the brand’s previous generation 802.11ac Wi-Fi router package. This mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 1.2Gbps network speeds. Each of the routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Includes a 1-year warranty. Over 12,000 shoppers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and its a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For setups heavy on smart home devices, four Ethernet ports might not be enough to handle your hubs and the like. A great way to put some of your savings to work is with TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch. At $20, this will give you plenty of flexibility for expanding your hardwired setup. Over 6,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. I had personally been using one of these, prior to making the switch to UniFi.

We’re also still tracking some offers on Monoprice Slimrun Cat6A Ethernet cables with up to 57% in savings to be had. Deals start at under $5, and you’ll find a variety of bundle packs and more to choose from right here.

ASUS Blue Cave Wi-Fi Router features:

Manage your home network with this dual-band ASUS Blue Cave wireless router. Commercial-grade network security provides reliable protection for local devices, and advanced parental controls make it easy to view and schedule internet or app usage. This ASUS Blue Cave wireless router integrates with Amazon Alexa and Echo devices for seamless voice control.

