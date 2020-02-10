Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter offers 16-miles of range, now $330

- Feb. 10th 2020 10:35 am ET

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter for $329.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $400 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since Cyber Monday. This electric scooter features a completely foldable design that weighs just 27-pounds. You can count on speeds up to 14MPH with a maximum weight capacity of 264-pounds. The 36V battery provides up to 16-miles of total range, ensuring that you have enough juice to cruise around town. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Head over to our Green Deals guide for additional price drops on eco-friendly products that not only save on cash, but also help cut down on your waste.

Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter features:

  • 36V UL 2272 Certified battery pack Simple to charge with the provided easy-to-use charger
  • 300 W Motor Reaches speeds up to 14 mph – Weight capacity of 264 lbs to ensure safe riding.
  • 8.5 inch tires allow for greater stability.
  • Foldable design – Convenient, Stylish and exciting form of transportation.
  • Electronic and foot brake capability – Help the scooter come to a complete stop safely.

