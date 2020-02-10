Score Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook Stand or BookBook CaddySack at $50 each

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad Pro for $49.95 shipped. Typically you’ll pay $60, today’s offer saves you 18%, matches our previous mention from the holidays, and is the best we’ve seen in 6-months. ParcSlope elevates your MacBook to a more comfortable viewing angle and thanks to an open wedge design, it is said to increase airflow for added cooling benefits. I picked up this stand alongside the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and can vouch for its ability to keep my machine cool. iPad Pro owners will find this stand to be perfect for stepping up your note-taking or drawing setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 250 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack for $49.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the best available. Wrapped in genuine leather, this travel organizer stylishly stores everything from chargers to cables and dongles. It’s designed to pair with a MacBook charger, but has room for additional gear thanks to its elastic organization system. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 365 customers. 

As an alternative to the lead deal, consider Amazon’s in-house Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand for $20 instead. You’ll be giving up the more elegant design and higher-end build quality. But for 60% less, budget-conscious shoppers will be right at home with this desk upgrade. That’s even more true if you’re looking to grab a new MacBook accessory and don’t need the iPad compatibility from our featured deal. 

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable, neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface. Open wedge design increases cooling and airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro. Cable management keeps connections handy and accessible during use, and in place when using iPad or MacBook on-the-go.

