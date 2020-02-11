Apple’s Disney movie sale delivers new all-time lows, more from $1

- Feb. 11th 2020 8:37 am ET

0

Apple is back with a new movie sale today focusing on Disney films for $10 and the usual smattering of hits from $5. If you’re averse to a Disney+ subscription, scoring these discounted titles at 50% off is a great time to load up your library. You’ll also find the usual $1 HD rental of the week down below as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Disney films on sale for $10 |

Other notable deals include |

This week’s $1 HD rental is Force Majeure, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag. With a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating, this is a great time to enjoy this psychodrama.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp