Wrap your AirPods in elago’s vintage-inspired case for $9.50

elago via Amazon offers its AW3 AirPods Case for $9.49 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $14 direct from elago and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. elago introduced its AW3 case back in late October, taking the classic vintage design of old Macintosh models and wrapping your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. On the front, you’ll find that classic Apple hello script, and the base is squared off so your case will sit upright. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to save further? Ditch the iconic Apple design and go with this third-party case that’s available in a number of color options for $6. You’ll of course miss out on the vintage vibes above, but this option does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

Huge successor to elago’s nostalgic W3 apple watch stand design – an AirPods case with the same concept. Enjoy the old school Apple monitor design while using your AirPods. No hinge point at the back allowing for easy installation and removal, all while allowing wireless charging. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. Front LED is visible and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

