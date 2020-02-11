Sprint’s WatchMeGo is perfect for the vigilant parent

Sprint announced that they’re launching a new wearable designed for children, dubbed the WatchMeGo. Though today the merger between the aforementioned Sprint and T-mobile was approved, that hasn’t stopped the company from launching new products. WatchMeGo is designed to give parents peace of mind when it comes to keeping track of their kids.

WatchMeGo is a smartwatch designed specifically for kids

The WatchMeGo from Sprint is designed specifically for kids and parents alike. It offers parents a means of both monitoring and communicating with their children. Offering up the GPS location of your kids at any time, WatchMeGo will become a fan-favorite of parents the world ‘round. These days, you can never be too careful when your kid is walking home from school or heading to a friend’s house. The design of WatchMeGo offers a 400mAh battery which is long-lasting, Gorilla Glass, and is water-resistant, making it built to withstand anything your kid throws at it.

“WatchMeGo is the perfect solution for parents with little ones who aren’t yet ready for their first phone,” said Doug Smith, Sprint vice president of product innovation and product marketing. “With the ability to track the location of your child almost anywhere using GPS and communicate through text or voice messages, WatchMeGo is an ideal addition to your family’s connected lifestyle.”

Not just a communications device

WatchMeGo isn’t just a communications device. It also ships with the kidomi app, which is a $7.99 value. This features “hundreds of educational games and activities that focus on science, math, technology, and reading.”

This kid-focused smartwatch also sports a SOS button that immediately sends an alert to the parent’s smartphone should something go wrong. Plus, there are automated alerts when your kid enters or exits a defined safety zone such as their school or neighborhood, allowing you to know if something is wrong at a moment’s notice.

Always connected

WatchMeGo connects to Sprint’s network for $10 per month, allowing you to always know what’s going on. Since it’s connected to the Sprint towers, you’ll always know the location of your little one, as long as they remember to charge it at night.

Pricing and availability

You can get the WatchMeGo from Sprint for just $144, or $6 per month for 24-months. The rate plan is just $10 with autopay, and there are no activation fees at all.

9to5Toys’ take

While most smartwatches are geared toward adults, it’s nice to see Sprint doing something a bit different here. Many parents don’t want to spend hundreds on a smartphone for their kids, but this is budget-friendly and the service cost is low enough that just about any family can fit this safety device into their budget.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!