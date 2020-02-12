Save on Anker’s eufy smart plug at $14, get two LED bulbs for $24

- Feb. 12th 2020 8:42 am ET

0

Anker’s eufyHome via Amazon is offering its Smart Plug for $13.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. As a comparison, this is a 40% drop from the usual going rate and a match of our previous mention. We’ve seen it hit this price once before. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

You can also grab a two-pack of eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Dimmable White LED Light for $23.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down as much as $10 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Whether you have an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home in place, or just want to dabble in voice-controlled lighting, these budget-friendly smart bulbs are certainly worth a look. If you are a HomeKit user, there may still be value here with eufy’s iOS app. These bulbs can recreate various white shades and are equivalent to a 60W traditional alternative. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For more smart home deals, make sure to check out this morning’s Gold Box with notable price drops on Arlo’s security camera lineup.

eufy Smart Plug features:

  • PORTABLE POWER SWITCH: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged in devices from anywhere.
  • SAVE MONEY: Track energy usage of devices and set operating schedules to eliminate unnecessary power consumption.
  • NO HUB REQUIRED: Just download the EufyHome app, set up, plug in your device and use. (2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only.)

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

