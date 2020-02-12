Amazon 1-day Arlo security system sale offers bundles from $85 (Up to 37% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 37% off Arlo home security systems. One standout from the sale is the Arlo Smart Home Security Kit for $109.99 shipped. Originally $260, it sells for closer to $175 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes one wireless camera, a base station (compatible with “Arlo, Arlo Pro, and Arlo Pro 2” gear), the audio doorbell and the doorbell chime, providing you with a great starter home security system in one fell swoop. This is the Arlo Pro camera with up to 1280 x 720 resolutions, 7 free days of rolling cloud recordings, night vision, and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant. The wire-free, weather-resistant Arlo Doorbell and Chime combo allow you to safely answer the door remotely from your phone or tablet. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More Arlo deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Arlo sale right here for deals starting from $85. You’ll find the Arlo Ultra 4K UHD security bundle on sale for $399.99 shipped, down from the usual $550 at Amazon. This particular configuration includes the high-end 4K camera, deeper smart home platform integration, and a video doorbell so you can also see who’s at the door. Rated 4+ stars.

Whichever model you choose it might be a good to consider something like Arlo Charger with a 30-foot Weatherproof USB Cable at $23 Prime shipped on Amazon. But if the Arlo systems are still too overkill for you entirely, check out the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link at $80 for a similar experience with Alexa integration and solid ratings.

However, we also have Arlo’s Pro 3-Camera HomeKit set down at $230 ($70 off) and just recently published our hands-on impressions of the Arlo Pro 3.

Arlo Smart Home Security Kit:

Arlo Pro HD camera : Plus audio doorbell & chime lets you answer your door, even when you’re not home

It takes the worrying and wondering out of your life with 100 percent Wire Free audio doorbell and HD camera that gives you flexibility to place it anywhere so you can see and hear more of who’s at your door

Get a call on your phone when someone presses the doorbell

Advanced features include mobile alerts, smart Security siren, quick reply, silent mode, and leave a message

