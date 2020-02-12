Dell’s 24-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor drops to $250 (20% off), more from $245

Amazon is currently offering the Dell 24-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor (S2417DG) for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $310, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Armed with a 1440p panel, this 24-inch monitor also clocks in with a notable 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync support. So if you’re looking for a battlestation upgrade that’ll give you the edge over opponents, look no further. There’s also a wide variety of I/O to take advantage of, including DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 310 customers.

Ensure any of today's discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can't go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

If you're looking for another way to enhance your workstation, be sure to checkout the discount we spotted on the AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter. It has currently been marked down to $69, which is over 30% off the going rate.

Dell 24-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

Experience gaming like never before with professional NVIDIA G-SyncTM technology and our fastest refresh rate available. No matter how fast you’re moving, you’ll be able to see gameplay with crisp clarity thanks to the fastest refresh rate (165 Hz) and NVIDIA G-Sync. No screen tearing, no stuttering and no ghost images means there is nothing to get in the way of your performance.

