Build a standing desk with AmazonBasics’ $69 converter at a new low (30%+ off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter for $69.17 shipped. Having originally sold for $230, it has been going for $100 or so as of late. That saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been thinking it’s time to adopt a standing desk but don’t want to replace your entire setup, Amazon’s in-house converter may do just the trick. The add-on sits right on top of an existing desk and can switch between various heights from 2.5 to 20-inches. Its desktop has plenty of room for your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. Plus, there’s also built-in cable management features. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. More details down below.

A great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. So with plenty of cash left over the from the lead deal, this is an easily recommendable way to leverage your savings.

Now if you’re in need of a new machine to center the workstation around, we’ve got you covered there as well. Right now Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is up to $400 off. Or you can lock-in even deeper discounts by going with a refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro without TouchBar from $680.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Instantly transform a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk with the AmazonBasics Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter. The adjustable-height desk converter makes it easy to quickly switch between sitting and standing for healthy movement throughout the work day, which promotes increased productivity and provides enhanced ergonomic benefits.

