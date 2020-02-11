Monoprice’s Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor drops to under $16 shipped

Monoprice is offering its Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor for $15.90 shipped. For comparison, it fetches $26 at Amazon and this beats our last mention by more than $4. If you’ve got a Z-Wave smart home, this is a great expansion. You can tie it into multiple areas of your house, triggering lighting events, alerting you to someone’s presence, or turning off a smart plug when you leave. Not sure where to get started with Z-Wave? We’ve got you covered with the best hubs and must-have starter gear to keep an eye out for. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Now, if you just want to know whether or not a door is opened (like to know if the kids have left the house), then this 10-pack of sensors is a great investment. At $15 for the group, each sensor is right at $1.50 each and will alert you when a door or window is open through a chime. Just know that it won’t tie into any smart home systems, so the only alert you’ll receive is audible.

For a fancier way of keeping your home safe, check out this deal we found on Nest Secure. It’s currently $150 off, dropping down to $249. If you’re already invested in Nest cameras and the like, this is a great way to keep your home safe.

Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor features:

  • Detects when a door or window is opened
  • Tamper sensor sends an alert to the controller if the sensor is tampered with
  • Uses the latest backward compatible revision of Z-Wave® technology
  • Up to 1 year battery life
  • Z-Wave Plus® provides 50% more power than previous generations
  • Z-Wave Plus provides 67% improvement in transmission range
  • Z-Wave Plus offers Plug-n-Play inclusion network wide
  • Compatible with SmartThings™, Vera™, HomeSeer™, and Zipato®

