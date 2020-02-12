An all-time low awaits on Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook at $169 (Reg. $220)

- Feb. 12th 2020 12:55 pm ET

Get this deal
$220 $169
0

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $169 shipped. Also available for $1 more direct from Lenovo. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Housed within the 14-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just 3.3-pounds and offers up to 8-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 330 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the Lenovo S330.

Get in the Chromebook game with a little more horsepower under the hood and bring home Dell’s 14-inch offering for $349. That’s down from $500, and allows you to score 4GB of RAM as well as 128GB of storage for $151 less than usual.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple.  Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind.

