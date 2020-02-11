Dell 14-inch Chromebook offers 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage for $349

Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 2 14-inch 4GB/128GB Chromebook for $349 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $549 but typically is listed at $500 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features on this model include a 2-in-1 design and a 14-inch display, delivering a premium Chromebook build. Top features include 4GB worth of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A built-in webcam and 802.11ac Wi-Fi ensure that you’re ready to browse the web and chat with family or friends. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep your laptop secure.”

Dell 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook features:

Get work done with this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop. The 14-inch Ultra HD touch screen supports EMR pens, and the Intel Core i3 processor powers system tasks smoothly with the 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of eMMC storage lets you store documents and media files on this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!