A huge trend for both men and women this season are sweatsuits. These matching pant and sweatshirt sets are comfortable and perfect for lounging. Majority of brands have a variety of options and today we’re rounding up the best styles under $50. Most styles also have a very fashionable jogger hem and look great paired with sneakers. Head below to find all of our top picks from the sweatsuit trend.

GAP Sweatsuit Season

GAP has an entire section dedicated to sweatsuits and they were designed to have popular hues and comfort. With St. Patrick’s Day just a little over a month away, the Vintage Soft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Pants Set would be a great option for lounging. Along with the bright green color option, this set comes in an array of color options and are priced at $48 for both the top and bottom. I also love that each piece can be worn separately as well as together. Rated 4.9/5 stars from GAP customers. Best of all? This same set comes in a women’s version too.

Nike Club Fleece Collection

Nike is known for its high quality workout wear, so the Sportswear Club Fleece Sweatsuit is an easy recommendation. This gender neutral set is priced from just $45. Its fleece interior is great to help keep you warm during winter weather, but it can be worn year-round. The Club Fleece Pants have a stylish jogger hem as well as a drawstring waist for convenience. This style is available in several color options for both men and women.

adidas 3-Stripes Track Sweatsuit

A popular sweatsuit set is the adidas 3-Stripes Tricot style that’s priced from $50. Its retro vibe is also very trendy and it comes in twelve color options. It has a laidback design and a silky material that’s also sweat-wicking. It’s also nice that the jacket can fully zip-up and can be layered. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

Nordstrom Sweatsuits

Finally, the Nordstrom brand BP. has several options for women. Leopard is another very trendy print for this season and the Thermal Smocked Hoodie and Joggers are great for lounging or casual outings. This set has a flattering mocked top and sleeves, plus it’ll pair perfectly with sneakers and each piece can be worn separately or together. Both the top and bottoms are priced at $45. However, if you’re not a fan of leopard, the Cozy Set from BP. comes in four print options and is priced at just $39.

Which sweatsuit option is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best packable vests for men under $60 including Nike, Eddie Bauer, and more.

