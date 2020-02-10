Vests are an essential is any person’s wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for an option that can be dressed up with button-down shirts or sporty vests, there are an array of options out there. One of our personal favorite vests is the packable style. This type of vest is great for traveling and storing away once the season is over. These vests are usually waterproof and have zippered pockets to keep your essentials secure. That’s why today we’re rounding up our favorite styles for men under $60. Head below to find all of our top picks.

Eddie Bauer’s Cirruslite Down Vest

The Eddie Bauer Cirruslite Down Vest is available in three stylish color options and was designed to be ultra lightweight. It features wind-resistant material and has 650 down-fill material that promotes warmth. Another feature that’s nice about this vest is that it’s machine washable to stay looking nice throughout the seasons. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 230 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers.

Nike AeroLayer Running Vest

Nike’s AeroLayer Running Vest is a another great option that can be worn year-round. This vest is a sporty option that can easily be layered over pullovers, under jackets, and more. It also features reflective strips on the back that help to keep you visible in low light. Its water-resistant shell will help keep you dry no matter the weather, and its zippered hand pockets store essentials, such as your keys or phone. You can find it on sale at asos currently for just $40.50.

Amazon Essentials Puffer Vest

Looking for a budget-friendly option? The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest is priced at just $26.50 and comes in five versatile color options. This vest comes with a small bag for storing and its highly packable. I also really like that this style can easily be dressed up or down. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Amazon customers.

J.Crew Factory Walker Vest

Finally, the J.Crew Factory Walker Vest is a packable option that will look great with button-down shirts, sweaters, pullovers, and more. This vest has a fashionable contrasting lining and it’s machine washable. I also really like the versatile color options and it has an extra interior pocket for added storage. It’s also timeless to wear for years to come, priced at $55.50, and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 120 reviews.

Which packable vest for men is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with hundreds of ideas from just $8.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!