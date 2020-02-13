Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse hits Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $100)

- Feb. 13th 2020 9:04 am ET

$80
0

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse for $79.77 shipped. That’s as much as $20 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. As one of Logitech’s more creative recent releases, the MX Vertical delivers a unique design that focuses on “preventing forearm twisting and reducing muscular strain by 10%.” There’s also Logitech’s FLOW feature that lets you move from device to device quickly, while also copying text, images, and files as well with ease. The built-in battery, charged via USB-C, lasts for up to 4-months on a full charge. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Those looking for a more portable option will want to consider the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S at $60. Customizable buttons and an ergonomic design make it perfect for getting things done at home or on the road. Its internal battery is rated for up to 70-days of use on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For more peripheral deals, jump over to our roundup from earlier this week featuring deals from $38 on Razer, Cooler Master, and Logitech.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse features:

  • ADVANCED ERGONOMIC DESIGN Places your hand in a natural handshake position using a unique 57 degree angle, preventing forearm twisting and reducing muscular strain by 10 percent* (*As compared with a traditional non vertical mouse. Based on Logitech Study, September 2017)
  • HYPER EFFICIENT TRACKING 4000 DPI high precision sensor provides precise tracking that requires 4x less hand movement compared to a traditional mouse with a 1000 DPI sensor
  • CROSS COMPUTER CONTROL? Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on three computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Logitech

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp