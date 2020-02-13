Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse hits Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse for $79.77 shipped. That’s as much as $20 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. As one of Logitech’s more creative recent releases, the MX Vertical delivers a unique design that focuses on “preventing forearm twisting and reducing muscular strain by 10%.” There’s also Logitech’s FLOW feature that lets you move from device to device quickly, while also copying text, images, and files as well with ease. The built-in battery, charged via USB-C, lasts for up to 4-months on a full charge. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Those looking for a more portable option will want to consider the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S at $60. Customizable buttons and an ergonomic design make it perfect for getting things done at home or on the road. Its internal battery is rated for up to 70-days of use on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For more peripheral deals, jump over to our roundup from earlier this week featuring deals from $38 on Razer, Cooler Master, and Logitech.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse features:

ADVANCED ERGONOMIC DESIGN Places your hand in a natural handshake position using a unique 57 degree angle, preventing forearm twisting and reducing muscular strain by 10 percent* (*As compared with a traditional non vertical mouse. Based on Logitech Study, September 2017)

HYPER EFFICIENT TRACKING 4000 DPI high precision sensor provides precise tracking that requires 4x less hand movement compared to a traditional mouse with a 1000 DPI sensor

CROSS COMPUTER CONTROL? Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on three computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!