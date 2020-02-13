Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse hits Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse for $79.77 shipped. That’s as much as $20 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. As one of Logitech’s more creative recent releases, the MX Vertical delivers a unique design that focuses on “preventing forearm twisting and reducing muscular strain by 10%.” There’s also Logitech’s FLOW feature that lets you move from device to device quickly, while also copying text, images, and files as well with ease. The built-in battery, charged via USB-C, lasts for up to 4-months on a full charge. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.
Those looking for a more portable option will want to consider the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S at $60. Customizable buttons and an ergonomic design make it perfect for getting things done at home or on the road. Its internal battery is rated for up to 70-days of use on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse features:
- ADVANCED ERGONOMIC DESIGN Places your hand in a natural handshake position using a unique 57 degree angle, preventing forearm twisting and reducing muscular strain by 10 percent* (*As compared with a traditional non vertical mouse. Based on Logitech Study, September 2017)
- HYPER EFFICIENT TRACKING 4000 DPI high precision sensor provides precise tracking that requires 4x less hand movement compared to a traditional mouse with a 1000 DPI sensor
- CROSS COMPUTER CONTROL? Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on three computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW
