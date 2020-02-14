Best Buy has launched its annual Presidents’ Day sale with notable deals on Apple products, smart home accessories, audio, TVs, and much more. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, otherwise, you can opt for in-store pickup and grab your new tech today. A My Best Buy membership is required for certain deals, but it’s free to sign-up if you’re not yet on-board. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple deals abound for Presidents’ Day

There’s a lot to sort through in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale, including markdowns on just about all of Apple’s current-generation devices.

My Best Buy members can save up to $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, returning prices to all-time lows at this retailer. Amazon is matching select models at this time.

As we told you earlier this morning, Best Buy and Amazon both have up to $199 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro. You can also save up to $100 on 10.2-inch iPads as well.

Apple’s HomePod is now $250, which is amongst the best we’ve seen since the holidays and a $49 savings from the regular going rate. And a slight discount on Apple Watch Series 3 delivers deals from $189. Check out all the best Apple deals right here.

Additional tech on sale too

Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 2 14-inch 4GB/128GB Chromebook for $349 (Reg. $500). This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features on this model include a 2-in-1 design and a 14-inch display, delivering a premium Chromebook build.

You can also save up to $400 off Pixel 4 on various carriers, which is a great deal if you aren’t interested in the T-Mobile offer we shared earlier this week.

Finally, you can grab a four-pack of C by GE Smart LED Bulbs plus a Smart Plug for $29.99. You’d typically pay over $50 for this bundle, making it an easy way to expand your Google Assistant or Alexa setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale for additional deals on smart home tech, TVs, and more.

