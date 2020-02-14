Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale discounts Apple, Google, TVs, smart home, more

- Feb. 14th 2020 7:26 am ET

Feature
0

Best Buy has launched its annual Presidents’ Day sale with notable deals on Apple products, smart home accessories, audio, TVs, and much more. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, otherwise, you can opt for in-store pickup and grab your new tech today. A My Best Buy membership is required for certain deals, but it’s free to sign-up if you’re not yet on-board. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple deals abound for Presidents’ Day

There’s a lot to sort through in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale, including markdowns on just about all of Apple’s current-generation devices.

My Best Buy members can save up to $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, returning prices to all-time lows at this retailer. Amazon is matching select models at this time.

As we told you earlier this morning, Best Buy and Amazon both have up to $199 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro. You can also save up to $100 on 10.2-inch iPads as well.

Apple’s HomePod is now $250, which is amongst the best we’ve seen since the holidays and a $49 savings from the regular going rate. And a slight discount on Apple Watch Series 3 delivers deals from $189. Check out all the best Apple deals right here.

Additional tech on sale too

Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 2 14-inch 4GB/128GB Chromebook for $349 (Reg. $500). This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features on this model include a 2-in-1 design and a 14-inch display, delivering a premium Chromebook build.

You can also save up to $400 off Pixel 4 on various carriers, which is a great deal if you aren’t interested in the T-Mobile offer we shared earlier this week.

Finally, you can grab a four-pack of C by GE Smart LED Bulbs plus a Smart Plug for $29.99. You’d typically pay over $50 for this bundle, making it an easy way to expand your Google Assistant or Alexa setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale for additional deals on smart home tech, TVs, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp