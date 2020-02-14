Watch Avenue 5, Game of Thrones, more on HBO for $10/mo. (Prime, Reg. $15/mo.)

Amazon is offering its Prime members HBO as an Amazon Channel for $9.99 a month for the first 3-months. This is down from its regular rate of $15 per month and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. Whether you want to catch up on The Outsiders, Avenue 5, or Game of Thrones, this is a great option to save. This subscription allows you to enjoy HBO through your Prime account and also on any Amazon-enabled devices, like Fire TV, Apple TV, and more. Learn more about Prime Channels here.

Now, if you don’t yet have a streaming media player, there are many to choose from. On the high-end, Apple TV 4K is hard to beat, though it does come at a lofty price of $179. However, stepping “down” to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will save you some serious bank, coming in at $50. Do you not care about 4K streaming? Well, Roku Express streams in 1080p for just $24.

In need of a new TV? Bring home Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV for $350 right now. It is smart, meaning that it’ll be able to support today’s lead deal with no additional hardware.

Avenue 5:

Set 40 years in the future, Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.

