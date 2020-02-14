Bring home Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV for $350 this Valentine’s Day

Best Buy is offering the Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $349.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $500 but trends around $450 these days. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. With a 65-inch panel, support for 4K and HDR content, and smart functionality, this TV checks all the boxes as a budget-friendly living room option. Ships with three HDMI inputs. You’ll be able to enjoy content from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 550 Best Buy customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

You’ll find even more TV deals in our constantly-updating guide, which currently includes a standout Samsung 70-inch 4K offer at $578 for a limited time.

Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Watch your favorite shows and movies with this 65-inch Hisense 4K UHD smart TV. The rich color palette and 4K UHD resolution deliver vibrant picture clarity, while the built-in Wi-Fi technology lets you pair compatible devices. This 65-inch Hisense 4K UHD smart TV has USB, Ethernet and HDMI ports for seamless connectivity to various devices, and the stand offers stability.

