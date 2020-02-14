Use Alexa or Assistant to control this $35 smart garage door remote ($15 off)

- Feb. 14th 2020 9:26 am ET

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer is good for a $15 discount, matches our previous mention, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen overall. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. On top of that, IFTTT support enters as well for setting automations and connecting with your other smart home gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. More details below.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some smart home features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. This options from SmartThings will surely do the trick, especially with its $20 price tag. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

For more ways to outfit your smart home, our pertinent guide is full of discounted options that are certainly worth a closer look. One highlight is Anker’s eufyCam 2C camera system, which works with HomeKit and offer free DVR at $195.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener!  Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

