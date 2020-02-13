Anker’s eufyCam 2C offers multiple cameras, free DVR for $195 (Reg. $240)

eufyHome via Amazon offers its eufyCam 2C 2-Camera Kit for $195.99 shipped when promo code EC2CCODEN has been applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $240 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s eufy sub-brand has thought of just about everything on its new 2C camera system, with stellar 180-day battery life from a single charge and up to 3-months of DVR storage via the integrated 16GB hard drive. Best of all? No monthly subscription fees to worry about. Smart detection zones round out the list of notable features, making it easy to only track certain areas around your property while ignoring unwanted notifications. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to just protect your front door? Consider saving further and with eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Doorbell with video for $120. Of course, you’ll go from two cameras to one in comparison to our featured deal today, but it’s a nice solution if you want a more simplified setup. Learn more here.

Those in need of integrated smart lighting will want to check out this 1-day deal on the Ring Floodlight Cam at $159, which is down from the usual $249 price tag and the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays.

eufy 2C features:

Picture Perfect Surveillance – Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

Half-Year Security from 1 Charge – Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.

Detailed Night Vision – View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

The Alerts That Matter – Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.

