Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB gets 1-day price drop to $399 unlocked

- Feb. 14th 2020 7:38 am ET

Today only, B&H offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked in Not Pink for $399 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 but trends around $500 at retailers like Best Buy. This is the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. Google Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch 1140p display with 64GB worth of storage and 4GB of RAM. It supports Android Pie and offers a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. On the front, you’ll find a 8MP camera with 1080p recording. We loved it in our hands-on review at the time and it’s collected stellar ratings since then from shoppers.

Leverage your savings today and snag Spigen’s Thin Fit Case for $9.99. That’s down 50% from the original price and a great way to protect your Pixel 3 XL wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of reviewers.

You’ll find even more Google-focused deals in our coverage of the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale this morning, including price drops on Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 XL 64GB Smartphone from Google features a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera that can snap high-res images and 4K/30p video. The dual front 8MP selfie cameras feature a normal lens in one, and a wide-angle lens in the other. With the wide-angle lens, you can include more people in group selfies. Other AI camera features built into the Pixel 3 XL, such as Top Shot and Night Sight help to make sure you get the best picture possible.

