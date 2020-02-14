Snag two of Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor for $238 ($398 value)

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $238 shipped. Usually selling for $199 each, today’s offer has a total value of $398. This is also $60 less than buying two at their Black Friday price drops and comes within $11 of the Amazon all-time low. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integrating with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas when monitoring for package drop-offs, and much more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 4,600 customers.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $80 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Assistant integration, as well as the addition of Alexa support. So whether you’re just looking for one to start, or plan to pick up a pair, you’ll make out for less than the featured deal.

Want to expand your Nest setup even further? You can still score a $150 discount on Google’s Secure Alarm System kit at $249.

Or for the latest and greatest in home security, you’re certainly going to want to check out our recent hands-on review with Arlo’s new Pro 3 system. Packed with robust features and sharp video quality, we found it to be an easy 2020 buy. Check out all of our thoughts right here.

Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Meet Nest Cam Outdoor. It stands watch 24/7, rain or shine. Plugs into power so you never have to worry about dead batteries. And sends an alert to your phone when it detects activity. It even lets you talk back through the Nest app. This is what an outdoor security camera should be.

