Score a $150 discount on Google’s Nest Secure Alarm System kit at $249

Dell currently offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249 shipped. Typically selling for $399 at Best Buy and direct from Google, that’s good for a $150 discount, matches our previous mention, and is the first notable price cut we’ve seen since October. Expand your Assistant-enabled smart home with the Nest Secure Alarm System. Included in this starter kit, you’ll receive the base station alongside two entry sensors as well as two Nest Tags for arming and disarming the system with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers. Learn more about Nest Secure in our previous coverage.

A solid alternative to the Nest Secure system is the abode Essentials Starter Kit, which will run you $199 at Amazon. Not only will you save $50, but you’ll be able to take advantage of Siri integration on top of the Assistant support. Learn more about the newly-added HomeKit functionality here, or dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Another way to ditch the Google Assistant emphasis is to go with an Alexa-driven system instead. Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Ring Alarm security systems, which include free Echo Dots from $139. We’re also seeing Arlo’s Pro 3-Camera system for $230, if having HomeKit is a must.

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

The Nest Secure alarm system is easy to live with every day. Just tap Nest Tag on Nest Guard to arm and disarm the alarm – no passcode needed. Nest Detect sensors look out for doors, windows and rooms. And with the Nest app, you’ll always know what’s happening at home.

