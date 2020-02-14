Withings’ Steel Hybrid Smartwatch sports an 8-month battery: $60 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $59.99 shipped. That’s $35 off what it’s been averaging at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. While I do not tend to wear watches, this wearable is the one I prefer. That’s because it is slim and sports a minimalistic appearance. It’s a unisex design which means both my wife and I can use it. She has largely won the battle, wearing it each and every day. Owners benefit from both sleep and activity tracking. Battery life lasts lasts up to 8-months, shedding the common need to charge every day or so. The companion app syncs data to Apple Health, providing iOS users with a simple way to keep tabs on overall activity. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

With 8-month battery life, there’s not much of a concern that your new watch is going to be deleted anytime soon. That being said, this $4 Energizer replacement battery holds power for up to 10 years in storage, making it worthwhile to keep on hand so you can swap it out when the need actually does arise.

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

