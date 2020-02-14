Satechi kicks off Valentine’s Day sale with up to 20% off Apple accessories

- Feb. 14th 2020 8:57 am ET

0

Satechi is kicking off a Valentine’s Day sale, taking 20% off all orders over $100 when code SAVESATECHI20 has been applied at checkout. The brand’s Amazon storefront is also getting in on the savings, taking 15% off purchases under $100 with code SAVESATECHI, a promotion you’ll find direct as well. One highlight is on the recently-released  Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $96 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen it on sale outside of a launch promotion and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional standouts from the Satechi sale.

Another standout from today’s sale is on the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Dock for $33.99 shipped when code SAVESATECHI has been used at checkout. Also available at Amazon with the same code. Normally fetching $40, this is the first time we’ve seen it on sale and subsequently is a new all-time low. This charging dock features a USB-C connector, allowing you to quickly refuel your Apple Watch from a Mac, iPad Pro, and any other device outfitted with the port. Rated 4.6/5 starsDive into our launch coverage for additional details.

Remember to use code SAVESATECHI on orders under $100 at Amazon and Satechi, or code SAVESATECHI20 when passing that threshold direct from the brand.

Other Satechi sale highlights include:

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

