Beats Studio3 Wireless are up to $150 off, now down to $200

- Feb. 16th 2020 12:10 pm ET

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various colors for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $350 price tag and current $250 going rate at Amazon. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Over 6,000 Best Buy customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Beats Studio3 headphones feature:

  • Pair and play with your Bluetooth device with 30ft range
  • 12-Hour rechargeable battery with fuel gauge. Soft over ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolation
  • Soft ear cups have an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit, so you can keep your music all to yourself
  • Headphones come with a remote Talk cable, a USB 2.0 charging cable, a hard shell carrying case, quick Start guide, and warranty card

Beats

