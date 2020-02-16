Get two Sonos Play:1 Speakers for $230 ($298 value)

Costco offers its members a 2-pack of Sonos Play:1 Wi-Fi Smart Speakers for $229.99 shipped. For comparison, these speakers originally sold for $199 but now go for $149 each when in-stock. That brings today’s total value to $298. Sonos Play:1 offers stellar value as a multi-room starter kit. You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 5,600 Amazon shoppers.
Put your savings to work and grab a wall mount for your new Sonos system. This affordable accessory lets you easily place a Play:1 speaker just about anywhere in your home, keeping it off the ground and out of sight.
Sonos Play:1 features:
- Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound
- Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home
- Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready
- Wirelessly Stream all your favorite music services like Prime Music Unlimited, Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify
- Perfect for home theater rears or a stereo pair. Wall mountable
