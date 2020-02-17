Acer Spin 11 Chromebook delivers a 2-in-1 design at $179 (New low, $100 off)

- Feb. 17th 2020 4:30 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB in Obsidian Black for $179 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Usually selling for $279, today’s offer saves you over $100, beats our previous mention by $40, and drops the price to a new all-time low. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this Chromebook can easily convert between a typical laptop and tablet thanks to its folding form-factor. It weighs just over 3-pounds and sports upwards of 10-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual USB-C and two USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 145 customers.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additonal padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

If you can live without the 2-in-1 design, we’re still seeing Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook at $169. Saving you $51 from the going rate, that marks an all-time low.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features:

Get the most from your technology with this Acer Chromebook Spin 11 computer. The 360-degree hinge lets you convert it to tablet, display or tent mode as needed, and the 4GB of RAM powers games and applications. This Acer Chromebook Spin 11 computer includes 32GB of eMMC storage for work and personal files.

