Get a 4-pack of Duracell rechargeable AA batteries and charger for under $9

Amazon offers the Duracell Rechargeable Battery Bundle with four AA and wall charger for $8.76 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $15. We saw it for $1 less previously, but otherwise, this is right at the best price all-time. This bundle ships with Duracell’s wall charger and four AA rechargeable batteries. It’s an ideal option if you’re just starting to dabble in the world of rechargeables but aren’t ready to commit to a pricier setup. Great for powering up remotes, gaming controllers, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,500 Amazon reviewers.

Already have a wall charger? Get a 4-pack of Rayovac AA rechargeable batteries for $5.35 via Amazon. This is a great way to expand your existing setup without committing to adding another charger. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on eco-friendly gear that will not only help save you money, but also cut down on energy usage as well.

Duracell Rechargeable Batteries feature:

  • Ion Speed Battery Charger: The Duracell Ion Speed 1000 NiMH Battery Charger will recharge your batteries in 4 8 hours* with 1000 mW** of charging power
  • Charges in 4 8 hours*: With 1000 mW** charge power, Duracell Ion Speed Battery recharges batteries in 4 to 8 hours
  • Auto Shutoff: Duracell Ion Speed Battery Charger has an Auto Shutoff feature, so you won’t use any unnecessary electricity

