StarCraft Ghost is one of those games of legend that never really saw the light of day. Initially announced way back in 2002, the game had a tumultuous development with a series of delays, various developers taking a shot at it, and other issues. By the time 2005 rolled around, Blizzard had put the game on hold and later officially canceled the title some 6-years ago now. What seemed like it would fade into the gaming abyss with thousands of other unfinished titles has now resurfaced and, at least to some degree, in playable form. Head below for all the details and some gameplay footage from the long lost StarCraft 3D action game.

After being officially put on hold and subsequently canceled thereafter, Blizzard turned its attention to StarCarft II — another top-down strategy game the company had been known. StarCraft Ghost, on the other hand, was going to be Blizzard’s attempt at jumping into 3D with a more palatable run and gun action gameplay. Still, after a series of development issues, the game was officially canned back 2016.

StarCraft Ghost leaks online

Fast forward to this past weekend; several gamers claim to have gotten there hands on an unfinished version of the game. YouTube users Delso Bezerra and Leers Meneses (among others) claim to have acquired the unfinished game by way of a leaked developer kit for the original Xbox 360. While uploads of the leaked game on YouTube are being taken down here to some degree, you can still take a look at the footage below:

9to5Toys’ Take:

According to those with access to the game, the first two missions aren’t functioning correctly, so most of the gameplay footage out there is from mission 3. As exciting as it would have been to see a game from the StarCraft universe like this hit store shelves, most of what we are being shown in the leaked footage amounts to a pretty standard shooter from the era – basic run and gun action, jumping, and some sci-fi environments. Granted, it wasn’t quite finished yet, but this may very well be the reason Blizzard shelved the project initially. Either way, this leak is an exciting look at what Blizzard was up to at the time and provided some perspective on how far a long game might be before those paying for it shut it all down regardless.

A Twitter user claims the build of the game is now being made available for download. This particular individual provided Kotaku with images of the dev kit in question with StarCraft Ghost on it, so it appears to be legit. But you will be downloading it at your own risk regardless.

