Today only, get a Pixel 2 for under $100 (Orig. $649, Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers fully unlocked refurbished Pixel 2 models for $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise you’ll have a $6 delivery fee added on. That’s $70 less than our previous refurbished mention and down from the original $649 price tag. Pixel 2 offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Includes a 90-day warranty. Although a few generations older now, this is still a solid buy for kids and grandparents. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra USB-C cable for charging at home or on-the-go. We also recommend grabbing a case as well to keep your investment safe.

Pixel 2 features:

Introducing the Google Pixel 2. Discover a better way to capture, store, and see the world. Pixel 2 features a smart camera that takes beautiful photos. Capture stunning photos with an effortless photography experience. Pixel 2 changes the way you take, save and share your moments, including new ways to dress up your photos with AR stickers.

