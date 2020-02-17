Save an extra 15% off these top Mac/iOS apps for President’s Day: KeepSolid, Disk Drill Pro, more

Creating the perfect workflow on Apple devices can be an expensive business. But this holiday weekend, you can make major savings on great iOS and Mac apps at 9to5Toys Specials. Here are some highlights from the President’s Day sale.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

This iOS app condenses popular non-fiction books into short reads and audio versions that you can enjoy in minutes. The 12min Micro Book Library includes many best-selling titles, which you can download for offline reading. You can get a lifetime subscription now for $33.15 (Orig. $346.50) with promo code: PRESIDENT15.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Available on iOS, Mac, and other platforms, VPN Unlimited helps you stay anonymous online. The app offers fast connections and unlimited bandwidth, with strong encryption to keep your data safe. Lifetime service on five devices is now just $33.15 (Orig. $499.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15.

Klokki: Automatic Time Tracking Tool for Mac

Ideal for freelancers and remote workers, Klokki makes it easy to track time. The smart auto-tracking feature starts the timer when you take certain actions, and you can export your data in detailed reports. You can get this Mac app now for $12.74 (Orig. $24.50) with promo code: PRESIDENT15.

Disk Drill PRO

Ever lose a file? With Disk Drill Pro, you can recover 200 file types with a couple of clicks. The app works on internal and external drives, and you can even connect your iOS devices for mobile data recovery. You can grab the app now for $33.15 (Orig. $89) with promo code: PRESIDENT15.

WALTR 2

With WALTR 2, syncing your files between your Mac and iOS devices couldn’t be easier. This app lets you transfer music, movies, ebooks, documents, and ringtones, complete with metadata. The app is currently 58% off at $16.15 (Orig. $39.95) with promo code: PRESIDENT15.

SyncMate 8: Lifetime Expert License

If you need to transfer data between your Mac and non-Apple devices, SyncMate 8 is the best solution. You can use this app to sync multiple devices at the same time, with seamless support for iCloud, Photos, Calendars, and other key apps. You can get a lifetime Expert license now for just $12.74 (Orig. $51.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!