Today’s collection of the best iOS and Mac app deals are now available. From pixelated soccer experiences to photo editors, classic role playing games, and the world’s greatest goat simulation, we have plenty of notable offers today. Every morning we browse through Apple’s digital storefronts for the best price drops on productivity apps and games for your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Today’s highlights include titles like Everybody’s RPG, Moonlight Express: Fortnight, Moodnotes, Pixel Cup Soccer, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, a couple Goat Simulator games, and more. Jump below the fold for a complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Silent Abyss-fate of heroes: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moonlight Express: Fortnight: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Moodnotes: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pixel Cup Soccer 16: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BFT – Bear Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Markdown Pro: $6 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pebble Universe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Kahuna: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Glitchskier: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $5)

Moodnotes:

Capture your mood and improve your thinking habits through an innovative approach to journaling! Moodnotes empowers you to track your mood over time, avoid common thinking traps, and develop perspectives associated with increased happiness and well-being. Design experts and clinical psychologists (creators of MoodKit) have collaberated to bring you Moodnotes! This one-of-a-kind app is grounded in the scientifically-supported content of cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and positive psychology. Includes Apple Watch app and iCloud sync/backup.

