Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $15, Batman Arkham Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Kingdom Hearts III on PS4 for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This one is now down at $20 on Xbox One via Amazon and Best Buy as well. Today’s deal is matching the advertised Black Friday 2019 price and is within a couple bucks of the all-time low. Return to the Disney meets Final Fantasy world of Kingdom Hearts as Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, King Mickey, and Riku attempt to thwart Master Xehanort’s plan once again. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Batman: Return to Arkham, No Man’s Sky, Owlboy, Watch Dogs 2, Final Fantasy VII: Remake pre-order deals, Bridge Constructor Portal, Borderlands 3, and much more.

