Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $15, Batman Arkham Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Kingdom Hearts III on PS4 for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This one is now down at $20 on Xbox One via Amazon and Best Buy as well. Today’s deal is matching the advertised Black Friday 2019 price and is within a couple bucks of the all-time low. Return to the Disney meets Final Fantasy world of Kingdom Hearts as Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, King Mickey, and Riku attempt to thwart Master Xehanort’s plan once again. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Batman: Return to Arkham, No Man’s Sky, Owlboy, Watch Dogs 2, Final Fantasy VII: Remake pre-order deals, Bridge Constructor Portal, Borderlands 3, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Batman: Return to Arkham $5 (Reg. $20)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City
- No Man’s Sky $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Bridge Constructor Portal $9 (Reg. $15)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $87 (Reg. $120+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $33.50(Reg. $65+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Owlboy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Cat Quest $4 (Reg. $13)
- Unravel Two Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or FREE for the weekend with Live Gold/Ultimate members
- Or matched at $10 on PSN for PS4
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. $80)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Clamshell $30 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis-style version
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Box $30 (Reg. $50)
- SNES-style version
- Or $19.50 digital on PS4
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50 (Reg. $80+)
- Resident Evil 2 on Xbox One/PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl is now available on Nintendo Switch
Nintendo PlayStation auction is heating up with bids reaching $350K
Jordan Brand Xbox One X console is a must-see, but good luck getting one
Nintendo adding four SNES/NES games to its Switch Online service this month
Score some FREE gear from Nintendo’s new Switch-themed US airport lounges
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!